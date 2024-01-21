Barclays Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.94 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

