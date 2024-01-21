Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.36% from the stock’s current price.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.55.

ABX stock opened at C$20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 524.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.04 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.24.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Insiders bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

