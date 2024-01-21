Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.09. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 482,656 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
