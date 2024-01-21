Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,939,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $270.90 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

