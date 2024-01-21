BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.41 and last traded at $158.88. Approximately 62,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 272,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.35.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.90.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

