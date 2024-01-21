Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Belden alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BDC

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.