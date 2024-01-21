Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 5.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 3,262,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,118,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Bilibili Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,929,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 161,396 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

