Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.84

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 13444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4303607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

