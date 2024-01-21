BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $522,692.52 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,872,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,677,043.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
