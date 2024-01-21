BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $522,692.52 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,872,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,677,043.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

