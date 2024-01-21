BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 79,476 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.31.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

