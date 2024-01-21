BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 79,476 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.31.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.