BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.57 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.40%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

