Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $116.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

Blackstone stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

