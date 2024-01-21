Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.68

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 338085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

