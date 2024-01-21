B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541 ($6.88).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.21) to GBX 630 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 640 ($8.14) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.96), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($118,705.75). 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON:BME opened at GBX 518.20 ($6.59) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 432.30 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.87). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 562.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,480.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

