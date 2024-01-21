Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 86 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.62 and its 200-day moving average is $464.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $595.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.03.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

