BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.26. 34,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 392,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
