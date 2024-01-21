BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.26. 34,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 392,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSIG

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.