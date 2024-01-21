Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,325.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.68.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,211.20 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,044.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.94. The company has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

