Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price at $66.14

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

