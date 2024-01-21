Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $48.88

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

