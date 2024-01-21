Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) PT at $10.05

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

