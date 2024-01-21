Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -275.51%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

