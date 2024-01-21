Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,605 shares of company stock valued at $921,536 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.