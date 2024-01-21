BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $79.52 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.