C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 84,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 88.1% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 233,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

