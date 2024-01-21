Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 9,572 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $24.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $707.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.