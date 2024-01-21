Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,241 shares of company stock valued at $429,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $648.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on CFB

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.