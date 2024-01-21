Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,252 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.