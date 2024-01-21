Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 671 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

