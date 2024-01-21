Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of PERI opened at $28.72 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

