Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LOUP opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

