Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,169,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 98,439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 81,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.46 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

