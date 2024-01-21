Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 132.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.