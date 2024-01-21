Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,058 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of IJUL opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $186.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

