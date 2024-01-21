Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) by 150.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 9.50% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPND. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,678,000.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XPND opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.