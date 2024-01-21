Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $457.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

