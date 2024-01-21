Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,453 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $660.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.89. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

