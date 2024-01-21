Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

