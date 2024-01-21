Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,861 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $20,397,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $3,626,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $3,198,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 92.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 66,451 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

