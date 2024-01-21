Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,672 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000.

FCOR stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

