Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after acquiring an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 178,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,783,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

