Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 668,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.31. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

