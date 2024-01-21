Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.