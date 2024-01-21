Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 463 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

