Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,651 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,422,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.