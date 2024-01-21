Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 784 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 216.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BNO opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $32.95.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

