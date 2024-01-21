Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,297 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 37.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,883 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

