Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

CPT opened at $98.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

