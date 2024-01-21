Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$6.75

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.66. The company has a market cap of C$134.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.90.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.2399173 EPS for the current year.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

