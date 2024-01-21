Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$171.00 to C$189.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as C$169.88 and last traded at C$169.73, with a volume of 298796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$168.34.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$170.60.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a market cap of C$109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

