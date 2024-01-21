Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VFS. Chardan Capital started coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96. VinFast Auto has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

